Christmas Eve shopping: Store hours for Walmart, Target, Costco, and others for last-minute holiday needs

We’re one day away from Christmas and retailers are opening their stores earlier on Christmas Eve to give consumers extra time to shop for their last-minute gifts and supplies.



Here is a list of stores and hours for Christmas Eve to take care of your shopping needs.

Target Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information visit Target.com.

Walmart Christmas Eve hours

Hours: All stores will close at 6 p.m. Friday; all store locations are closed on Christmas Day. Visit Walmart.com for more.

Costco Christmas Eve hours

Costco’s warehouse store hours may vary depending on location Friday, all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Costo.com to learn more.

Best Buy Christmas Eve hours

Last-minute store hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and all stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Customers can get items with store or curbside pickup. Items can be ordered by 5 p.m. and picked up by 7 p.m. For same day delivery, goods have to be ordered by noon and are delivered by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more information, visit Best Buy.com.

Barnes and Noble Christmas Eve hours

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and all stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Barnes and Noble.com.

CVS Pharmacy Christmas Eve hours

CVS stores are open nationwide on Christmas Eve Friday but store and pharmacy hours may vary. All stores and pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Visit CVS.com for more information.

Apple Store Christmas Eve hours

Most Apple stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. To find more information on store hours and locations, visit Apple.com.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Eve hours

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed Christmas Day. For more information visit Dickssportinggoods.com.

Macy’s Christmas Eve hours

Macy’s stores are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Macys.com.

BJ's Wholesale Club Christmas Eve hours

B.J.‘s store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, but clubs will have senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m. and stores are closed on Christmas Day. For more information including hours visit Bjs.com.

Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Eve hours

Hours may vary at stores but most location are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Bedbathandbeyond.com.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack Christmas Eve hours

Hours will vary but most open Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed Christmas Day. Stores have in-store and delivery options available and to learn more, visit Nordstrom.com.

GAP Christmas Eve hours

GAP store hours may vary, but most locations are closing at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas.For more information visit Gap.com.

Banana Republic Christmas Eve hours

Banana Republic stores hours may vary, but most locations will close at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed Christmas Day. For more information, visit Bananarepublic.gap.com.

Old Navy Christmas Eve hours

Old Navy store hours may vary, but most stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day.For more information, visit Oldnavy.gap.com.

Foot Locker Christmas Eve hours

Foot Locker stores are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. To learn more, visit Footlocker.com.

JCPenney Christmas Eve hours

JCPenney stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Jcpenney.com.

Michaels Christmas Eve hours

Michaels is open until 6 p.m. Friday and is closed on Christmas Day. Visit Michaels.com for more information.

Kay Jewelers Christmas Eve hours

Hour may vary at Kay Jewelers but most stores close at 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Kay.com.

Lowe’s Christmas Eve hours

Most Lowe’s stores are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information visit Lowes.com.

Home Depot Christmas Eve hours

Hours may vary at Home Depot stores but most locations are open until 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas. Visit Homedepot.com for more.

Ikea Christmas Eve hours

Ikea stores are open until 5 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit Ikea.com.

Office Depot, OfficeMax Christmas Eve hours

Office Depot stores are open until 5 p.m. Friday and stores are closed on Christmas Day. Visit Officedepot.com for more.

Marshalls Christmas Eve hours

Marshall store locations are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. For more information, visit marshalls.com.

Petco Christmas Eve hours

Petco stores are open until 7 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. Fore more information, visit Petco.com.

PetSmart Christmas Eve store hours

Stores are open until 6 p.m. Friday and are closed on Christmas Day. Visit PetSmart.com for more.

