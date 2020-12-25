Christmas crazes: The holiday decorating trends (and culinary ideas) that took off in 2020

article

'Tis the season to be jolly… by decorating in the form of hot chocolate charcuterie boards, Baby Yoda Christmas tree toppers, and nature-inspired garlands.

Here are the top holiday decorating trends — the good, the bad and the tasty.

CharcuterWreaths

These edible arrangements are in no way an understatement.

This meat-filled masterpiece that is a "charcuterwreath" comes arranged with an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, fruits and spreads like honey, jam and preserves. The DIY project is simple -- take your favorite deli meats and just arrange them into a wreath shape, and serve on a cutting board.

The idea took off ahead of Christmas 2020 — so much so that even caterers started hopping on the trend.

Baby Yoda Tree Toppers

May the force be with you — and your tree. Baby Yoda will make sure of that.

In 2020, the pint-sized "Star Wars" icon started climbing to the top of the Christmas tree as fans started using the character's toys in place of a more traditional ornament, like a star.

Charcuterie Chalets

Good luck making it past the front door without devouring it. Charcuterie "chalets," inspired by gingerbread houses but made with savory salamis, prosciutto and other cured meats, really exploded in popularity ahead of Thanksgiving, but they're certainly a crafty addition at any holiday feast.

Hot Chocolate 'Boards'

Yet another riff on the charcuterie board, this piping-hot trend is basically a smorgasbord of treats meant to be served in (or alongside) a mug of hot cocoa. Festive fixings including marshmallows, chocolates, caramel corn, cinnamon sticks and candy canes — so be sure to set out your biggest and sturdiest mugs.

Cottagecore

This nature-oriented trend of stringing together earthy elements like dried fruits, herbs and flowers using items around the house has seen a nearly 200% increase in searches for DIY kits on Etsy, the Associated Press reported. But "cottagecore" itself isn't limited to Christmas decor — the fad has been around for a while, with fans dressing, and even behaving, as if they were living in a long-gone era.

Vertical Christmas Lights

According to the decorating gurus who champion this trend, hanging your lights vertically — instead of wrapping them around the tree horizontally — not only saves you from having to waste too many lights on the back of the tree, but it also allows the bulbs to sit closer to the tips of the branches for maximum sparkle.

The idea has been circulating for a while now but most recently started trending on TikTok, where user Clare Hooper demonstrated "the right way to do lights" in a video that has since been viewed millions of times.

