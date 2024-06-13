Chrisean Rock arrest prompts Blueface's mom to ask Kim Kardashian for help

The mother of Blueface is calling on Kim Kardashian to help get her grandson's parents - the rapper and his former girlfriend Chrisean Rock - out of jail.

Rock was arrested earlier this week at a Los Angeles County courthouse where she was present to support the "Thotiana" rapper during his court hearing, TMZ reported. The baby she shares with Blueface was with her and was put in the care of a family friend following her arrest, according to the publication.

This comes the same time a felony fugitive warrant was issued out of Oklahoma for Rock, according to TMZ.

Following news of Rock's arrest, Blueface's mom took to social media to call on the help of a fellow celebrity.

"Can you please get my grandson’s parents out of jail?" Karlissa Saffold wrote on her Instagram story, while tagging Kardashian and Blue.

Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network) Expand

She then addressed people who suggested she was the one who called the police on 24-year-old Rock, who gained notoriety after she debuted a tattoo of Blueface on her right face cheek earlier this year.

"My son and his BM know dam well I ain’t called no cops," she wrote. "So if that was your reason for calling them God will definitely show the world you playing with the right one."

Details surrounding Rock's arrest were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, jail records show Blueface is on track to be released in July. The Los Angeles native appeared in court on Jan. 12 for a probation violation in connection with a 2021 assault case. He was sentenced to serve nearly seven months in jail.

Kardashian has not publicly responded to Saffold's pleas for help. The reality star-turned-criminal justice reform advocate lobbied then-President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who spent more than 20 years in prison for drug offenses. Johnson was released in June 2018 and later, in August 2020, received a full pardon from Trump and had her rights restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

