Child porn suspect who filmed sexual abuse among those arrested in undercover Polk sting, sheriff says

Four Polk County men were caught and accused of possessing and sharing child porn. One of them even recorded the sexual abuse of a child he knew, detectives said.

According to the sheriff's office, the agency received tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children about suspects within the county who were possibly transmitting or downloading child pornography. Search warrants were obtained for each of their homes where detectives obtained their digital devices.

Among them included 23-year-old Ian Gadd, a Lakeland resident. Detectives said he repeatedly sexually abused a young child "he had access to." He also recorded the abuse.

Detectives said they found 89 images and videos of children as young as the age of 3 being sexually battered.

"In those photographs of very young children, what did we find? We found a victim," Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Friday press conference. "Our investigation then led from our folks working child porn investigations to our special victims' units where this very young child has been sexually battered at lest 10 times by this guy. Other lewd conduct between this guy and this very young child."

Ian Gadd

The sheriff said Gadd told detectives he stopped transmitting child porn because Instagram blocked him.

"Instagram not only blocked him, they reported him to NCMEC," Judd said. "I want to thank Instagram because they reported him…we found a very young baby that he was actively sexually battering and in fact had their photograph."

Christian Pillot-Osorio

Another Lakeland resident, 29-year-old Christian Pillot-Osorio, was arrested and told detectives he used social media platforms like Snapchat to share child pornography, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said the imagery showed children as young as 5 months old.

Sheriff Judd said he was a sales advisor for Best Buy in Davenport.

Billy Jordan Rose

A Winter Haven man, 23-year-old Billy Rose, was also arrested after detectives found child porn images of children as young as 2 years old. According to officials, he told them he used Kik Messenger to download child pornography.

Detectives said he is unemployed and dropped out of high school in the 9th grade.

Melvin Lagos Jr.

The fourth suspect, 18-year-old Melvin Lagos, Jr., who lives in Davenport, also dropped out of high school after the 11th grade, detectives said, and was working as a metal refinisher. They said he had child porn images of children as young as 8 years old.

Sheriff Judd said detectives haven't completely combed through the suspects' devices and more charges could be filed in the future.