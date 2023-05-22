Child dropped over Mexico-U.S. border in footage captured by surveillance camera

A heartbreaking scene was captured of a person appearing to drop a child over the Mexico-California border.

Raul Ortiz, the 25th Chief of the United States Border Patrol, tweeted the video on May 21 showing a 4-year-old child being dropped into San Diego.

The person who dropped the child is still unknown, and in the video, several others crossed over into the U.S. by climbing the border wall.

Watch the footage:

"Responding Agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child. Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers," Ortiz warned.

This incident is one of many that have been happening and continues to happen as Title 42 officially ended – the COVID-19 policy that sped up the process to deport those who've entered the U.S. illegally to slow the spread of the once rampant illness.

The border saw a surge in the days leading up to that policy's expiration to over 10,000 a day, but officials say numbers have decreased by more than 50% since then.