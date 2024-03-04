Florida man arrested for throwing Chick-fil-A drink at woman during road rage incident: Affidavit

article

A Pinellas County man was arrested over the weekend after records show he threw a Chick-fil-A drink at a woman and punched during a road rage incident.

According to an affidavit, Anthony Joseph Pellegrino, 54, of Clearwater, was involved in a road rage incident at Seminole Boulevard and 72nd Avenue North in Seminole at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.

During the incident, Pellegrino threw a ‘partially full’ Chick-fil-A drink at the woman, covering her and her vehicle. After that, the woman stopped her car in traffic and got out to take a picture of Pellegrino's license plate.

He then hit the woman in the face with a closed fist, cutting her lip, according to the affidavit.

Pellegrino, who had a previous conviction for battery, aggravated battery, or felony battery in 1998, was charged with felony battery. He was released on $500 bond.