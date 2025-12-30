Central Florida water parks close as arctic blast hits the area

The Brief Cold weather is moving into the Central Florida area this week. Some water parks in the area will be closed due to the cold temperatures. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Universal's Volcano Bay water parks will be closed for a few days.



With cold weather moving into the Central Florida area, some water parks will be closed this week.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando are closing their water parks for a few days due to "inclement weather."

The theme parks will be open as normal.

Universal’s Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed Wednesday due to "inclement weather," the resort announced on social media. The water park will also be closed Tuesday as part of a previously scheduled seasonal closure.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Typhoon Lagoon will be closed for three days because of the cold temperatures expected in Central Florida.

The water park will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Disney World calendar. The park is expected to reopen on Friday.

How cold will it get?

The cold weather is expected to arrive Tuesday night and last through Thursday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s on Tuesday night. For much of Central Florida, temperatures will be in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

Orlando will reach a high of 59°F before dipping back down to low of 37° F.