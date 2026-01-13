Central Florida warming centers open for expected freezing temperatures

The Brief Several cold weather shelters are open for the weekend as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s. A cold front will also bring scattered showers and a low chance of a storm or two midweek. For people needing transportation, people can use Lynx at no cost.



Several cold weather shelters are available throughout Central Florida this weekend for residents living without heat.

What we know:

As temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Thursday, Jan. 15, community organizations offer warmth, shelter and, in some cases, bedding and breakfast for residents in need.

How cold will it get?

A strong cold front is expected to arrive in Central Florida late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a sharp change in weather conditions.

Temperatures will begin to fall early Thursday behind the front and continue to drop through Friday.

Highs Thursday are expected to remain in the 50s and 60s, with wind chills mainly in the 40s and 50s. The coldest conditions will develop late Thursday night into early Friday.

Wind chill will be in the 20s on Friday.

Where is it the coldest?

Alachua and Marion counties are expected to experience the chilliest weather with temperatures falling into the upper 20s: 27 degrees in Gainesville, 27 degrees in Ocala and 28 degrees in The Villages.

In the Orlando area, temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s, with 30 degrees in DeLand, 33 degrees in Orlando, 34 degrees in Kissimmee, 42 degrees in Cocoa Beach and 32 degrees in Palm Coast.

Central Florida cold weather shelters

Here are several warming shelters available throughout Central Florida:

Flagler County

Flagler County will open one warming center on Thursday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 16.

The Sheltering Tree

Where: The Rock Transformation Center, 2200 N. State St., Bunnell

When: 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

What to know: The shelter will provide a warm cot and two meals. The county will provide bus transportation from pick-up points starting at 4 p.m. For more information about transpiration, call 386-437-3258, extension 105.

Osceola County

Osceola County will open three warming centers in the evenings of Thursday, January 15, Friday, January 16, and Sunday, January 18.

First United Methodist Church

Where: 1000 Ohio Avenue, St. Cloud

When: Opens at 6 p.m.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida

Where: 2367 Fortune Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

Poinciana Christian Church

Where: 3181 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee

When: Opens at 6 p.m.

What to know: People needing transportation to shelters can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter. Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog. People can sign up for cold weather alerts on their phone by texting ‘COLDWEATHER’ to 888777.

What we don't know:

This story will be updated as more warming centers are announced.