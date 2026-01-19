Central Florida volunteers honor MLK legacy with day of service

The Brief Thousands volunteered in Orlando Monday for the annual MLK Day of Service, packing meals for those in need. Organizers aimed to assemble up to 1 million meals with more than 5,000 participants. The effort honored Dr. King’s legacy by turning remembrance into action against food insecurity.



Thousands of volunteers gathered at the Orange County Convention Center on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through community service, packing meals for people in need across Central Florida.

The event marked the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, with organizers expecting more than 5,000 volunteers to help assemble up to 1 million meals.

Participants worked in teams, measuring and sealing bags filled with rice, lentils, spices and other ingredients that would be distributed locally by aid organizations.

Organizers with U.S. Hunger said the effort reflects King’s call to service, unity and action, turning remembrance into tangible help for families facing food insecurity.

"This event is a testament to the power of communities coming together in the spirit of service and volunteerism to make a difference through community service," organizers said.

Volunteers included employees from area businesses, community groups and local residents.