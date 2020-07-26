Central Florida man wins $1 million from scratch-off game, lottery officials say

article

The Florida Lottery reported that Stephen David Smith of Cocoa won $1 million off of the 'Fastest Road to $1,000,000' scratch-off.

The scratch-off was reportedly purchased at the DQ Food Mart at 3986 N. Harbor City Blvd. in Melbourne.

He chose to accept the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, the winnings report showed.

MORE NEWS: Going shopping? Here are the major retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks

The 'Fastest Road to $1,000,000' is said to be a $30 scratch-off with a 1-in-2.79 chance of winning. Prizes range between $30.00 and $1,000,000.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.