Central Florida hot sauce brand Stanky Sauce marks 5 years in business

Stanky Sauce is marking five years in business with an anniversary party Friday night at Ivanhoe Park Lager House where guests can sample their sauces on wings and pizza and meet the brothers behind the brand.

Five Years of Stanky Sauce

Local perspective:

Stanky Sauce is a family-owned hot sauce company founded by brothers Eric and Eddie Stankiewicz. The name "Stanky" comes from their last name, a nickname they grew up with that eventually became the foundation for their brand.

The idea for the sauce was born at the dinner table when their dad suggested they make a hot sauce of their own. That simple moment turned into a full-fledged business in 2020.

Stanky Sauce is sold in more than 70 stores nationwide, has earned 14 national awards and has landed corporate partnerships with local teams like the Orlando Solar Bears.

A Business Built by Brothers

Dig deeper:

Eric and Eddie Stankiewicz said working together has been both rewarding and challenging. Growing up, they did nearly everything together, and that lifelong bond helped them build the company from the ground up. They described the experience as a gift and shared that building something from scratch with a sibling is hard to put into words, but deeply meaningful.

Meet Stanky the Monkey

If you’ve seen a bottle of Stanky Sauce, you have probably noticed Stanky the Monkey, the face of the brand. The brothers describe him as the adventurous spirit of Stanky Sauce, always ready to "feed adventure." That motto reflects their mission to make spicy food approachable and bring in people who may not normally reach for hot sauce while still satisfying those who already love the heat.

The Taste Test

To put that mission to the test, the brothers shared their sauces during a tasting, showing off a range of flavors and heat levels. From bold, flavorful blends to sauces featuring Carolina Reaper heat, each one was designed to balance spice and taste.

Even behind the scenes, the sauces passed the test, with reactions proving you do not necessarily need water on standby.

What's next:

As they celebrate their five-year anniversary, the Stanky Brothers say they are focused on growing the brand nationally while staying true to who they are and the community that helped them get started.

The Stanky Sauce five-year anniversary party takes place Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ivanhoe Park Lager House. The event is open to the public and gives fans a chance to taste the sauces, enjoy food, and celebrate the journey so far.

For those who want to try Stanky Sauce at home, the sauces are available online, and customers can also find stores near them carrying the brand on the Stanky Sauce website.