The Brief Central Florida faces widespread flooding as heavy rain continues, with some areas potentially receiving up to 30 inches through Saturday. Rising water threatens homes and roads across Brevard, Volusia, Flagler and Seminole counties, prompting school closures and emergency preparations. Officials are distributing sandbags, preparing shelters and urging residents to avoid flooded roads as the heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday.



Central Florida is facing another significant flooding threat as persistent heavy rain moves across the region, prompting emergency preparations, school closures and growing concerns among residents still recovering from historic flooding earlier this month.

Some communities have already reported substantial rainfall, with Daytona Beach having received nearly 7 inches by Wednesday evening. Isolated areas could receive as much as 20 to 30 inches of rain through Saturday, increasing the risk of widespread flash flooding.

A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert remains in effect through Saturday as heavy rain, strong winds and rising waterways threaten communities across Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.

Flooding has already spread into residential yards, streets and drainage systems. Residents are preparing their homes, filling sandbags and monitoring water levels as emergency officials work to respond to the developing situation.

The latest threat comes just two weeks after record-breaking flooding affected parts of Central Florida, leaving some neighborhoods still dealing with standing water and property damage.

Heavy rain expected to intensify overnight

Big picture view:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring moisture moving in from offshore and from the south, with the two systems expected to converge and produce periods of intense rainfall across Central Florida.

Rainfall was expected to increase across Brevard County Wednesday night, with some of the heaviest activity potentially developing after 10 p.m.

The first flood warnings could be issued between 10 p.m. and midnight, forecasters said. A flash flood emergency also could become necessary overnight or during the early morning hours in Brevard County.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue Thursday, potentially creating dangerous conditions during the morning commute.

By early Thursday morning, widespread rain is forecast across the Orlando area, with particularly heavy bands possible over parts of Osceola and Brevard counties.

Although periods of lighter rain could provide temporary breaks, forecasters expect additional heavy rainfall Thursday, Friday and into Saturday.

Forecasters warn of potentially historic rainfall

By the numbers:

The heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with some locations potentially receiving extraordinary amounts of precipitation.

Brevard County faces one of the greatest threats, with 12 to 20 inches of rain possible across much of the county. Isolated areas could receive between 20 and 30 inches.

Volusia County also faces a significant threat. Most of Daytona Beach could receive 8 to 12 inches, while isolated areas south of Port Orange and near Ponce Inlet could see 12 to 24 inches.

Flagler County could receive 4 to 8 inches, with heavier rainfall expected south of Palm Coast.

Seminole and Orange counties could receive 4 to 8 inches, with some eastern areas near the University of Central Florida and Wedgefield potentially approaching 9 inches.

Eastern Osceola County could see 8 to 12 inches, including areas near St. Cloud. Polk County is forecast to receive approximately 4 to 6 inches.

Marion, Lake and Sumter counties face a comparatively lower flooding threat, with rainfall totals generally reaching up to 4 inches.

Volusia and Flagler counties also could experience wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph. Daytona Beach has already recorded a wind gust of 51 mph.

The rainfall could cause significant flash flooding even without a hurricane.

Schools close in Brevard and Volusia counties

Local perspective:

The flooding threat has prompted school closures and disruptions to activities across the region.

Brevard Public Schools and district offices will be closed Thursday.

Volusia County schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday, with all after-school activities canceled.

Students in Volusia County are not expected to return to classrooms until Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

The closures come as neighborhoods across both counties continue experiencing rising water, with some residents concerned that additional rainfall could push floodwaters into their homes.

Brevard County distributes thousands of sandbags

What they're saying:

Emergency officials in Brevard County say residents have had additional time to prepare because of changing weather patterns that delayed some of the expected rainfall.

Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management said the county distributed more than 10,000 sandbags Wednesday alone.

Distribution operations continued Thursday, with an additional location added to help residents protect their properties.

Walker said the county also has prepared emergency shelters that could open if conditions deteriorate.

Officials are particularly concerned about street and yard flooding in West Melbourne and areas west of Interstate 95 in northern Brevard County.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa and Rockledge was already above 17.1 feet, with officials anticipating that it could reach a record level before the weekend.

Rising water could spread into communities already experiencing flooding. However, Walker said there had been no reports of homes flooding in the area west of Interstate 95.

He also said officials do not anticipate the rising river levels will force the interstate to close.

The next 12 to 24 hours will be critical in determining how much higher water levels could rise.

Shelters prepared but not yet open

Brevard County has prepared emergency shelters but has not announced any openings.

Walker said officials do not want residents showing up at facilities that are not yet operational. If conditions warrant opening shelters, the county plans to provide advance notice so residents have enough time to reach them safely.

Officials are encouraging residents to prepare as they would for a hurricane by gathering supplies, reviewing emergency plans and considering where they would go if they need to leave their homes.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management also has deployed flood control equipment and supplies to its Central Operations and Coordination Office.

The resources are intended to help residents before, during and after flooding.

Flagler County opens sandbag distribution sites

Flagler County emergency officials are preparing for additional rainfall that could bring up to a foot of rain to some areas by Saturday.

Jonathan Lord, the county's emergency management director, said residents should review their emergency plans and prepare for potential flooding, particularly in low-lying neighborhoods.

The most likely scenario calls for another 4 to 6 inches of rain, in addition to the 2 to 3 inches that had fallen over the preceding several days. Some locations could receive as much as 12 inches, depending on where the heaviest rain bands develop.

The county opened self-service sandbag stations at Hidden Trails Community Center in Bunnell and Bay Drive Park in the Hammock area.

Residents using the stations are encouraged to bring their own sandbags and shovels.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office also planned to provide an inmate work crew Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help residents fill sandbags.

County officials are particularly concerned about flooding along unimproved and dirt roads in western Flagler County.

Lord said paved roads generally have better drainage infrastructure, but flooding remains possible throughout the county.

Officials are monitoring roads in municipalities and unincorporated areas and will notify residents about dangerous conditions.

Residents are being urged not to drive or walk along flooded roadways because water can conceal dangerous conditions beneath the surface.

Volusia County neighborhoods face rising water

In Edgewater, residents in the Florida Shores neighborhood are preparing for additional flooding as heavy rainfall overwhelms drainage systems and fills roadside ditches.

Residents said even ordinary afternoon thunderstorms can cause flooding in the neighborhood. Several consecutive days of rain have left drainage systems with little capacity to handle additional water.

Jerry, a Florida Shores resident who moved to the neighborhood about four years ago, said his home sits higher than some surrounding properties, putting him in a relatively better position.

However, he said roadside ditches were already full Wednesday evening, and some had stopped draining effectively.

He attributed some of the neighborhood's drainage problems to nearby development and said residents need improvements to the area's drainage infrastructure.

Flooding was reported along Pine Street, Pine Tree Street and nearby roads.

Some homeowners have started placing sandbags around garages and other vulnerable areas to prevent water from reaching the interiors of their homes.

Edgewater officials have been working to clear drainage ditches and swales throughout the city. Mayor Diesel previously said crews were removing debris and using a vacuum truck to remove standing water from known problem areas.

Despite those efforts, several drainage ditches remained full Wednesday evening.

Rockledge residents prepare for another round of flooding

Rising floodwaters threaten Rockledge homes as residents brace for more rain

Flooding continued to spread through the Silver Pines neighborhood in Rockledge on Wednesday as residents watched water levels rise following weeks of heavy rainfall across Brevard County.

Standing water covered portions of neighborhood streets and yards, with some areas experiencing approximately 12 inches of flooding. Although rain briefly eased to a drizzle Wednesday evening, residents remained concerned that additional rainfall could worsen conditions.

Residents say flooding among worst in years

David, a Silver Pines resident who has lived in the neighborhood for 38 years, said the flooding is among the worst he has experienced, even compared with previous hurricanes.

He said the St. Johns River is pushing water back toward the neighborhood, leaving residents with few options as nearby canals and drainage systems struggle to handle the rising levels.

The flooding follows historic rainfall earlier this month, with residents saying water levels have yet to fully recede.

Homeowners prepare for rising water

Another resident, Baker, said flooding has continued to worsen over the past week. He raised his yard approximately 2 1/2 feet while creating a food forest three years ago, providing some protection for his property.

However, neighboring yards were already underwater Wednesday, and floodwater had advanced up his driveway toward the garage.

His family placed sandbags at the front door and moved belongings off the ground in preparation for additional flooding. Relatives living nearby also could provide temporary shelter if water reaches the home.

David said he has experienced flooding that covered his entire yard and reached his porch. Despite his concerns, he said he is accustomed to monitoring water levels and waiting for the river to carry floodwaters away.

His daughter said she continues checking on her parents and has offered them a place to stay at her home on higher ground if conditions deteriorate.

Flooding threatens nearby horse property

Floodwaters also threaten a nearby 10-acre property where Baker's wife keeps horses.

The horse stalls were raised approximately 1 1/2 to 2 feet to protect the animals, but much of the property was already underwater Wednesday.

Residents said the neighborhood's drainage challenges have contributed to recurring flooding, particularly as water backs up through canals connected to the St. Johns River.

With additional heavy rain expected across Central Florida, Silver Pines residents are monitoring water levels and preparing for the possibility of further flooding.

Lake Harney residents watch water spill into yards

In Seminole County, residents near Lake Harney are also dealing with rising water as the lake begins spilling into residential yards.

Bobby, whose father still lives in the area, said he grew up in the neighborhood and has watched flooding become increasingly severe over the years.

He visited his father to check on the property and said he expected water could reach the street by the following morning.

The family has made several improvements to protect the home, including raising the house, installing a seawall and bringing in additional soil.

Bobby said those preparations began after Hurricane Ian, when flooding concerns prompted the family to take additional measures.

During a live report, water was already covering portions of the yard that had been relatively dry earlier.

Bobby estimated that 3 to 4 inches of water had accumulated in the yard since the reporter's earlier visit.

He said a nearby drainage ditch is approximately 6 to 8 feet deep, but water continues backing up as drainage systems become overwhelmed.

Wind also has been pushing water toward properties, adding to the flooding concerns.

Bobby said flooding has become severe enough that some residents have to park their vehicles on higher ground and use canoes to reach their homes with groceries and other supplies.

His family's home flooded in the past, prompting elevation improvements and other repairs.

He said some neighboring residents have fewer options to protect their properties.

Floodwaters have also covered sections of nearby roads, raising concerns about access for emergency vehicles.

Titusville homeowner builds a berm to protect his property

As residents across Brevard County prepare for another round of flooding, some homeowners are taking additional measures to protect their properties.

In Titusville, Roland built an earthen berm around his home on Crest Drive.

The grass-covered barrier surrounds the property and is designed to keep floodwaters away from the house. A system of pumps is intended to remove water that collects inside the perimeter.

Roland said the project required approximately 70 hours of labor and cost about $9,000.

His preparations followed flooding in October, when water entered his home and reached approximately 5 inches deep.

Roland said he had not expected the property to flood because it was not in a designated flood zone.

He later discovered that a nearby retention pond did not have an overflow system, leaving his property vulnerable when the pond filled.

Roland said the city had plans for an overflow system dating to 1966, prompting him to take action himself rather than wait for the project to be completed.

Homeowner monitors storm drains and rising water

Roland said the berm performed relatively well during the previous flooding event, although some erosion needs to be addressed and the grass needs additional time to grow.

However, he remains concerned about the approaching storm system.

A nearby storm drain was already full Wednesday evening because the pond it empties into had reached capacity.

Roland said his property becomes an overflow area once the pond fills.

Sandbags are also ready in case water begins overtopping the berm. He said they could reinforce vulnerable sections of the barrier and help protect doorways if the system fails.

With two young children at home and another child on the way, Roland said the situation has been stressful.

His wife works at a hospital and has been picking up additional hours to help cover the expenses associated with repairing the property and building its flood defenses.

Roland expects to spend much of the night monitoring conditions.

Flooding returns to Merritt Island as heavy rain continues

Flooding has returned to parts of Merritt Island in Brevard County, where residents are facing rising water just two weeks after historic rainfall damaged homes and neighborhoods.

In the Newfound Harbor area near State Road 520, flooded streets and saturated yards created hazardous conditions Wednesday evening as additional rain moved into the region.

Flooded roads create dangerous conditions

Water covered sections of the roadway, while drivers continued attempting to cross despite limited visibility and hidden hazards.

Dylan, a resident trying to reach his home on Newfound Harbor Drive, said he feared water could damage his vehicle or leave him stranded. He also warned that flooded roads could conceal potholes and other dangers.

Residents brace for more flooding

Dylan said water levels had begun receding as crews pumped out standing water, but flooding returned with additional rainfall.

Many Brevard County residents are still recovering from the previous flooding, with damaged furniture, mattresses and drywall remaining piled along neighborhood streets.

With the ground already saturated, additional rain could worsen conditions overnight. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and monitor rising water levels.