The Brief Coastal Counties (Flagler, Volusia, Brevard): Expect 8–12 inches of rain with localized totals up to 24 inches and a high threat of flash flooding. Metro & Inland Areas (Orange, Seminole, Osceola): Forecast to receive 4–8 inches of rain, peaking during heavy waves on Thursday and Friday. Western Counties (Marion, Lake, Sumter): Will see the lightest impacts with 1–4 inches of rain and little to no flood threat.



A multi-day rain event is taking aim at Central Florida, bringing waves of heavy rainfall and the threat of flash flooding through Friday.

While inland areas like Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties are forecast to see a manageable 1 to 4 inches of rain, coastal communities in Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard counties face the brunt of the storm—with widespread totals of 8 to 12 inches and localized zones potentially seeing up to 24 inches.

Metro Orlando sits right in the middle of the gradient at 4 to 8 inches, with the worst weather expected to roll through on Thursday and Friday.

Tracking rain through Saturday

Big picture view:

The FOX Weather models outline two distinct possibilities for how the heaviest rain bands will set up across Central Florida through Saturday:

Scenario #1 (Broader Inland Spread)

Pushes heavier rain further west into interior counties, bringing 5 to 6.8 inches to areas like Ocala, The Villages, and Leesburg, and 6.2 inches to Orlando. Meanwhile, coastal totals are slightly more tempered, topping out around 13 inches in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna.

Scenario #2 (Extreme Coastal Concentration)

Keeps the worst weather tightly focused along the coast, sparing inland areas like Ocala and Leesburg with roughly 2 inches, while hammering coastal communities with massive totals—including 16 inches in Titusville and up to 22 inches in New Smyrna.

When will the heaviest rain fall?

Timeline:

The multi-day rain event across Central Florida begins Tuesday night with general light to moderate steady rain.

Conditions begin to escalate on Wednesday, when waves of heavy rain are expected to develop. During this midweek period, the heaviest bands will primarily target coastal communities in Brevard and Volusia counties.

The storm system reaches its peak intensity on Thursday, bringing widespread rain that will be heavy at times across Central Florida. With the ground already saturated from earlier precipitation, the risk of flash flooding becomes a primary concern throughout the day.

Wet and unsettled weather lingers into the end of the workweek, as waves of heavy rain continue on Friday. Residents should remain alert for ongoing localized flooding before the system finally begins to wind down heading into the weekend.

County-by-County rainfall: How much and where?

Local perspective:

The heaviest rainfall is forecast for the easternmost counties, with a general 8 to 12 inches expected and severe risk of localized totals reaching 12 to 24 inches, especially from Thursday into Friday.

Flagler County & Volusia County

Flagler and Volusia counties can expect bands of heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding in some areas.

Tally: 8–12" generally, with localized zones of 12–24"

Model Scenarios:

Palm Coast: 7" to 11"

Daytona Beach: 13" to 14"

New Smyrna: 13" to 22"

DeLand: 8.7" to 10"

Brevard County

Brevard County can also expect bands of heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding in some areas.

Tally: 8–12" generally, with localized areas seeing up to 12–24" (image_8.png, image_11.png).

Model Scenarios:

Titusville: 7.9" to 16"

Cocoa Beach: 6.1" to 11"

Melbourne: 5.5" to 13"

Orange County & Seminole County

A transition zone brings 4 to 8 inches across the heart of Central Florida, though the eastern edges of these counties could push higher depending on which scenario plays out.

Tally: 4–8" across the metro areas

Model Scenarios:

Orlando: 4.5" to 6.2"

Sanford: 8.2" to 9.1"

Bithlo: 6.3" to 7.6"

Osceola County & Polk County

There will be bands of heavy rain across parts of Osceola County and lighter bands in Polk County.

Tally: 2–8"

Model Scenarios:

Kissimmee: 3.9" to 4.3"

St. Cloud: 4.2" to 4.4"

Winter Haven is forecast to receive between 1.6" and 2.4"

Lake County, Marion County, and Sumter County

Further inland and to the west, totals drop significantly to a manageable 1 to 4 inches, with little to no flood threat.

Tally: 1–4", with some potential to push slightly higher (up to 5–6" in eastern pockets) under the Scenario #1 model

Model Scenarios:

Ocala: 2.2" to 5.3"

The Villages: 2.2" to 6.6"

Leesburg: 1.9" to 6.8"

Clermont: 5.0" to 5.1"

Bushnell: 2.1" to 3.8"