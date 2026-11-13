Orlando weather: Chilly temperatures for Central Florida this weekend

The Brief Cooler air has arrived in Central Florida after a cold front on Thursday night. Expect highs in the low 70s for Friday. For the weekend, highs are expected to reach the 60s, with lows in the 40s.



Cooler and drier air continues to stream into Central Florida from the north thanks to last night’s cold front.

Timeline:

This will mean temperatures will continue to fall through sunrise (around 6:45 a.m.) into the upper 50s north of Orlando and the low to middle 60s elsewhere.

With the help of clear and sunny skies, a beautiful afternoon will take hold.

Plan for highs to warm into the low 70s with a northerly breeze around 15-20 mph.

Chilly for the weekend

What to expect:

We’re gearing up for the coldest air so far this season, with the coldest temperatures since St. Patrick’s Day.

Morning lows will be chilly for this weekend, dipping down into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday morning. Once we factor in the brisk northerly breeze, wind chills could dip down into the upper 30s for a few spots north of Orlando and low to mid 40s for communities near and south of Orlando.

Even with the help of mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will also be well below normal. Plan for a high of 65° in Orlando Saturday and 72° Sunday.

If you’re heading out to the Van’s Warped Tour music festival this weekend, Saturday will definitely be the cooler day. Once the sun starts to set and many of the headliners are taking the stage, temperatures will be closer to the low and middle 50s. Dress accordingly!

Warmer and unsettled next week

Temperatures bounce back into the mid 70s next week as a more active and unsettled pattern takes shape.

This will mean the potential for rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the data. Stay tuned.