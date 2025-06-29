Celebration of Life held in DeLand for teen who was struck, killed while riding scooter

The Brief A teen has died after being struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in DeLand, according to family members. Family and friends came together on Sunday to remember Gabrielle McCaskill. The driver remained on scene of the crash as the investigation continues.



The family of a teen hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in DeLand gathered to remember her on Sunday.

WHAT WE KNOW: DeLand Police say a black Chevrolet, driven by an adult male, was traveling northbound when it hit the juvenile girl as she attempted to cross the roadway on her e-scooter. The crash happened near the intersection of South Woodland Boulevard and Gilbert Street on Monday.

The family of the victim identifies her as 15-year-old Gabrielle McCaskill. They say that she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday after fighting for her life in the hospital for two days.



WHAT WE DON'T KNOW:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police said a full report will be released once the investigation is complete.



WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Police say the driver remained on the scene. Gabrielle’s father says he has found it in his heart to forgive the driver who took his daughter’s life.



"I just want to say to the person who hit her, hold your head up," said Fred McCaskill. "It wasn't your fault; it was her time. Everybody has a time. Pray, get yourself together. I know you're probably having nightmares or whatever, but if you need anything from our family, we support you. We have no ill-harm, no hate in our heart at all."

Gabrielle’s family says she danced for her church and loved to play volleyball and soccer. Her loved ones say she was kind, smart, and had a smile that could light up any room.

"She always greeted you with a hug and a kiss," said Gabrielle’s Cousin Monica Holgate. "She was just a funny, really good girl."