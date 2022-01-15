CDC's cruise guidance now optional, but experts say don't expect changes

The CDC's extended conditional sailing order expired Saturday, which means the CDC's guidance is optional and cruise lines can set their own safety protocols.

However, major cruise lines are keeping their current protocols in place, like requiring COVID-19 vaccines and testing prior to boarding.

Cruise expert, Stewart Chiron with cruiseguy.com, says passengers shouldn't expect any changes soon.

"The cruise lines are not going to change course just because this conditional sale order goes away," Chiron said. "The bottom line is cruise lines will continue to follow the science, using technology to make sure their cruise line and passengers are as safe as possible."

Effie Walthall, with On Deck Travel, says she's been getting questions from clients asking if they'll see changes to COVID-19 protocols this week.

"That was a big question I had from a lot of clients saying, ‘Well, now that this order has been lifted, do you still have to be tested two days prior to travel?’" Walthall said. "Everything is going to stay the same because the cruise line executives are saying it’s working."

In the U.S., Royal Caribbean will continue to require a vaccine for those 12 and up.

Carnival will also continue to require vaccines, with very limited exemptions.

On Norwegian cruise lines, all guests must be vaccinated, and if you aren't old enough to get one, you cannot sail.

For Disney Cruise Lines, guests five and up must be vaccinated.

All will continue to require negative tests prior to boarding.

The Federal Maritime Commission Commissioner released a statement saying he hopes to never see a no-sail or conditional order issued again, saying in part, "We cannot live in a world where our only choices are to either move freely without risk or lockdown ourselves and the economy. COVID is here to stay and we must learn to live with it. The system in place that allows cruise ships to operate is working to mitigate shipboard spread of COVID-19."

While Walthall says she has seen recent cancelations, she said that she saw a big increase in people booking this week for trips further in the year.

"Our bookings that we’re seeing is summer and beyond, even into 2023. The cruise lines and never, I’ve been doing this for about 30 years, and they have never itineraries this far out. They’re even going into 2024, and we’re seeing bookings in 2024," Walthall said.