CDC advises small Thanksgiving gatherings, has lowest risk of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says if you have parties planned this holiday season, it is time to rethink them.

The public health institute has already cautioned against taking part in the traditional Halloween festivities this year. They are now targeting Thanksgiving, stating people should plan for small Turkey Day gatherings.

They suggest having dinner with just the people in your household, which has the lowest risk of spreading COVID-19. Even having a small outdoor meal with family and friends is considered moderately risky.

The CDC also suggested that people avoid Black Friday crowds.

