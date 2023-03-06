Two podcasters were filming their latest episode at a Houston coffee shop Saturday when a car crashed into the window right behind them. The incident was all caught on camera and fortunately, both men walked away with minor scratches.

The freak accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Tout Suite, a coffee shop near Commerce and Chartres Street in EaDo. Several people were inside at the time but were unharmed.

Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves said they were wrapping up filming the fifth episode of their photography podcast, "November Romeo," when suddenly, the coffee shop they were sitting in appeared to become really quiet.

Reeves is heard on video saying, "it got so quiet in here," moments before a black Chevy Tahoe came crashing through the window right behind them. The SUV appeared to strike several bollards located in front of the window first, which may have stopped the vehicle from crushing the men and preventing serious injury.

"For me, I feel like I went into instant shock," said Alexsey Reyes. "He had some scratches initially with glass. I found shards on my arms and hair later."

"You can see in the video, I think the black SUV runs a red light and another car, it like sideswipes it, and then it just decides to turn straight into us," Reeves said. "Thank God everybody was okay though because it could’ve been way worse. The table was like sealed into the ground so if that car went any further, I don’t even like to think about that part."

Both Reyes and Reeves said they’re grateful to be alive.

According to HPD, a 38-year-old woman driving a black Chevy Tahoe was cited for running a red light. Police say she collided with a white Ford Escape and lost control, causing her Tahoe to ram into the coffee shop while the podcasters were filming.