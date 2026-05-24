Toddler dies in Casselberry vehicle incident: What we know

The Brief An active investigation is underway in Casselberry after a 14-month-old child died in a vehicle incident on Legacy Winds Way Sunday afternoon. The Casselberry Police Department and the Seminole County Fire Department responded to the residential scene around 12:10 p.m., where the toddler was pronounced dead. While exact details have not been released, authorities are currently working to determine whether the child fell from the vehicle, was run over by a parent, or both.



An active investigation is underway after a 14-month-old child died from a car incident in a Casselberry neighborhood.

The Casselberry Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Legacy Winds Way at around 12:10 p.m., May 24, in response to a car incident involving a toddler. The child was pronounced dead by the Seminole County Fire Department.

What we don't know:

While it's not specifically known how the incident occurred or how the toddler died, authorities are working to determine whether the toddler fell from the vehicle, was run over, or both, police said.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.