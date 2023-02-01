Candle light vigil for Tyre Nichols held outside Orlando Police headquarters

On the same day that family members mourned the death of Tyre Nichols at a funeral service in Memphis, Tennessee, people gathered outside the Orlando Police headquarters.

The group held candles and read a prayer, but its other goal was to get people more involved in the community.

They believe there are problems with police policies all over the country.

"The healing process is what can we do now, civic engagement, getting involved," said Lawanna Gelzer, one of the event's organizers. "Don’t just march."

Organizers said central Florida has seen cases of what they call police injustice.

Specifically, speakers brought up the death of Jean Samuel Celestin, a man who died after being tased by City of Ocoee police officers multiple times in 2019.

Family members sued the city saying Celestin was having a mental health crisis and alleged it wasn't handled properly.

"We’re sick of it," said Tina Wilson from the Juneteenth Project Coalition. "We’re sick of the promises of transparency, this and that and the other. We’re ready for action. We’re ready to get people out of office."

Members of the group gathered outside OPD headquarters said they don't believe police training is working, and they called for changes to use of force policies in departments everywhere.

"This has been going on too long, and it’s not just one person, it’s thousands," Gelzer said. "What you need to ask law enforcement and government is why is there reluctance to have a universal use of force metric and why do we have qualified immunity to protect your bad behavior."