Who’s running to replace Sen. Geraldine Thompson? Meet the candidates in Florida’s district 15 race

The death of State Senator Geraldine Thompson earlier this year left a notable vacancy in Central Florida politics, prompting a crowded field of candidates eager to fill her seat in the Florida Legislature.

Who are the candidates in the Democratic primary?

What we know:

A Democratic special election will be held on Tuesday with four candidates in the race:

Representative LaVon Bracy Davis (Sister of Randolph Bracy)

Former state Senator Randolph Bracy (Brother of LaVon Bracy Davis)

Former firebrand congressman Alan Grayson

Personal injury attorney Coretta Anthony-Smith

This race comes with a sibling face-off between Representative LaVon Bracy Davis and former state Senator Randolph Bracy. The sibling's mother, civil rights icon LaVon Bracy, has endorsed her daughter over her son.

Candidates will have to appeal to a diverse electorate spanning Orange County’s urban core to its western suburbs, a region Thompson was known for fiercely advocating on behalf of.

The Democratic primary will take place on Tuesday, June 24, with the special general election set for Tuesday, September 2.

Who was Geraldine Thompson?

Dig deeper:

Thompson, a longtime lawmaker and champion for education, civil rights, and West Orlando communities, died in January, just weeks before the start of the 2025 legislative session.

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state," her family said in a statement following her passing.

Sen. Geraldine Thompson chairs the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force but dissented Friday. [NSF: Colin Hackley/File]

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was a true trailblazer in Florida politics. A lifelong public servant and a fighter for civil rights, her impact on Florida stretched far beyond the average elected official," the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement following her passing.

Her passing marked the end of a decades-long career in public service that began in the Florida House and culminated with her return to the Senate in 2020.

When can you vote in the Democratic primary?

What's next:

Polls in Senate District 15 will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Democratic primary.

The winner will advance to the Sept. 2 general election to face Republican Willie Montague, who secured his party’s nomination unopposed.

