A new Camilla Belle rom-com leads Tubi’s Valentine’s Day slate

Whether you’re single or coupled up this Valentine’s Day, Tubi has something to warm your heart.

The FOX-owned free streaming platform kicks off its Valentine’s Day slate with "10 Truths About Love," a new original rom-com starring Camilla Belle. The fizzy romance premieres Feb. 11, and it’s just one in a bouquet of Valentine’s Day favorites that will also be available on the platform throughout the month, including "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "He’s Just Not That Into You," "500 Days of Summer," "A Walk To Remember," "William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet," and much, much more.

Written by frequent romance scribe Shannon Latimer ("A Whirlwind Wedding," "Ghosts of Christmas Past"), "10 Truths About Love" stars Belle as Carina Franklin a thriving romance columnist who has her own love life totally figured out — at least until her longtime boyfriend dumps her. Even worse, her editor insists on giving her column a "male perspective" and hires a writer named Liam (David Lafontaine, "Molly’s Game," "The Road Ahead") to balance her out. When the two new co-workers clash, Liam sets out to demonstrate that his tactics work by helping Carina win back her ex. Of course, in trying to prove each other wrong, Liam and Carina might just realize how right they really are for each other.

Camilla Belle and David Lafontaine in "10 Truths About Love"

"The movie has all the ingredients of a timeless rom-com," Tubi’s Chief Content Office Adam Lewinson explains. "A budding romance, more than a little mystery, and a charming, breakthrough performance by lead actress Camilla Belle."

While Tubi has previously produced original movies for Halloween and Christmas, "10 Truths About Love" is the first Tubi Original Valentine’s Day rom-com. It debuts on the platform alongside Tubi’s other big February premiere, "Howard High," an exuberant teen dance movie in the vein of "Bring It On" and "Step Up."

With more than 3,000 romance titles on offer, there’s something for everyone on Tubi, all streaming for free. To help get you started, we’ve put together a handy viewing guide below:

For Classic Rom-Com Fans: "He’s Just Not That Into You," "Something’s Gotta Give," "Must Love Dogs," "Just Friends," "Love Don’t Cost A Thing," "The Family Stone," "Can’t Buy Me Love," "Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,""Music and Lyrics," "Playing for Keeps," "The Sweetest Thing," "The Perfect Match," "John Tucker Must Die," "Two Night Stand," "Little Italy," "Crazy, Stupid, Love."

For Period Piece Lovers: "Sense and Sensibility," "The Young Victoria," "Winter’s Tale," "Why Do Fools Fall in Love?," "Remains of the Day," "Carol," "Girl with a Pearl Earring," "Sing Street"

For Tearjerking Romance: "A Walk To Remember," "William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet," "My Girl," "City of Angels," "The Choice"

For Unique Cinematic Voices: "500 Days of Summer," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Safety Not Guaranteed"

For Poignant Dramedies: "Before Sunrise," "Sliding Doors," "Poetic Justice," "Garden State," "Once," "Before We Go," "Last Chance Harvey"

For Out-There Comedies: "Only Lovers Left Alive," "I Love You Phillip Morris"

For Old Hollywood Fans: "The Graduate," "The Apartment," "Charade," "Paris Blues"

Sing Street (2016): John Carney (the force behind the marvelous romance "Once") turns in another gem of a musical in this 2016 coming-of-age story, which boasts a terrific cast and a score that will stick with you — particularly "Drive it Like You Stole it," which is what you might call an immortal bop. Rated PG-13. 106 minutes. Dir: John Carney. Featuring: Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Lucy Boynton, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Jack Reynor.

The Family Stone (2005): What happens when an uptight Manhattan executive meets her boyfriend’s tightknit bohemian family? Fireworks, of course. And plenty of comedy too. Over the past 16 years, "The Family Stone" has grown into something of a modern Christmas classic — and with good reason. It’s a movie that understands that getting through the tough times only helps you appreciate the good times more. Rated PG-13. 103 minutes. Dir: Thomas Bezucha. Featuring: Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dermot Mulroney, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Craig T. Nelson, Elizabeth Reaser.

Romeo & Juliet (2013): Filmed live on Broadway in 2013, this production stars Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad as the eponymous star-crossed lovers. And while the production uses the original Shakespearean text, its modern day costuming and staging (Romeo drives in on a motorcycle!) helps make it more accessible for romance lovers everywhere. Rated TV-PG. 135 minutes. Dir: Don Roy King. Featuring: Orlando Bloom, Condola Rashad, Donté Bonner.

Paris Blues (1961): Sidney Poitier and Paul Newman star as two expatriate musicians who make their living in the City of Lights, but consider giving it all up when they meet two American women (Diahann Carroll and Joanne Woodward) who are visiting Paris on vacation. TV-PG. 98 minutes. Dir: Martin Ritt. Featuring: Sidney Poitier, Paul Newman, Diahann Carroll, Joanne Woodward, Louis Armstrong.

