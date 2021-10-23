Callers in 35 states will need to dial area codes starting Sunday

Thirty-five states and one U.S. territory will be transitioning to 10-digit dialing on Sunday.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, callers in 82 area codes will have to punch in their recipient’s area code before dialing their phone number. Local phone calls made without the area code may not be connected.

The FCC is making the change to pave the way for a nationwide three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Launching July 16, 2022, callers can be connected to suicide prevention and mental health counselors by dialing "988."

A vintage rotary dial telephone for sale at a flea market in the Chelsea district of New York City. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

"To help facilitate the creation of "988", area codes that use "988" as a local exchange, or the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number, will need to use 10-digit dialing," the FCC said.

The affected states and territory are as follows:

Alaska: 907

Alabama: 251

Arkansas: 501

Arizona: 480, 520, 928

California: 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Colorado: 719, 970

Delaware: 302

Florida: 321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941

Georgia: 478, 912

Guam: 671

Hawaii: 808

Illinois: 309, 618, 708

Indiana: 219, 574

Iowa: 319, 515

Kansas: 620, 785

Kentucky: 859

Louisiana: 337, 504

Michigan: 616, 810, 906, 989

Minnesota: 218, 952

Mississippi: 662

Missouri: 314, 417, 660, 816

Montana: 406

Nevada: 775

New Hampshire: 603

New Jersey: 856, 908

New Mexico: 505, 575

New York: 516, 607, 716, 845, 914

North Carolina: 910

Ohio: 440, 513

South Dakota: 605

Tennessee: 731, 865

Texas: 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Vermont: 802

Virginia: 276, 804

Washington: 509

Wisconsin: 262, 414, 608, 920

Requiring 10 digits for local calls is not a new strategy. Some areas have required callers to use the area codes since the early 1990s to accommodate the growing need for more phone numbers.

Many municipalities have multiple local area codes.

This story was reported from Atlanta.