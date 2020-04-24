Business owners strategize how to reopen once stay-at-home orders are lifted

As business owners across Florida wait for word from the state on re-opening, many say they are planning to change how they operate.

“We do have plans in place. We are excited to reopen our dining rooms but we want to make sure we do that as safely as possible,” said Kelly Seidl, owner of Kelly’s Ice Cream.

Seidl has already taken several steps to protect take out customers.

Employees are wearing gloves, cones are now served upside down in a cup and samples are no longer available. She says all of that will continue.

When doors to the parlor reopen, Seidl says they will limit the number of people allowed inside.

“We’ll have one or two groups at a time. We’ll have to just see how that goes and we’ll probably limit the seating inside as well,” she said.

Same idea up at Beth’s Burger Bar in Lake Mary. General Manager Thomas Nelson says tables will be a minimum of 6 to 7 feet apart, which will greatly decrease capacity.

“Right now, I believe were rated for around 113. Beth has already said we’ll be somewhere around the 45 to 50 mark,” Nelson explained.

Nelson says they already have cleaning and sanitizing down to a science and employees always wear gloves.

“We do have all the cashiers wearing masks anytime they’re up front interacting with guests… we’ll continue that policy as well,” Nelson said.

Outside of the food industry, salon owners are also busy planning. The owner of Bonne Vie Salon in Winter Park says he’ll be open seven days a week instead of five so that they can spread out client appointments.

He also plans on taking temperatures at reception and placing hand sanitizer at each station.