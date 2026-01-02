Bullet found in bedroom after suspected New Year's celebratory gunfire hits Orange County home

The Brief An Orange County home was hit by celebratory gunfire, shot from across a lake, a homeowner believes. The homeowner said her dad could have been hit, if he hadn't changed rooms for the night. So far, no arrests have been made.



On New Year's Day, suspected celebratory gunfire in an Orange County neighborhood hit the glass window of a bedroom where a woman was sleeping.

What we know:

Sometime after midnight on New Year's Day, celebratory gunfire hit an Orange County home, the homeowner believes. The occupants woke up to find three bullet holes in their home the next day.

Two bullet holes were in a lanai screen, a third was in a bedroom window where the homeowner's mother was sleeping. A bullet casing was found in the bedroom.

The family said they could have woken up to different news.

In fact, the night before, the mom – who was sick with the flu – told her husband to sleep in the guest bedroom for the night. Based on the bullet's trajectory, had the man stayed in his bedroom, he could have been hit.

The family believes the shots were fired from across the lake.

"My presumption is that instead of shooting up into the air, they were trying to shoot towards the lake. But, due to the recoil when you fire, maybe they fired it a little bit higher," the homeowner told FOX 35.

What's next:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that they were called out to this residence to investigate.

No arrests have been made at this time.