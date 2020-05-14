Brotherly bond unbreakable for identical twins headed to college after graduating top of their class

Identical twins Ben and Nick Sherwin have always done everything together, which now includes going to college.

Despite ending their high school career through distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the twins recently graduated valedictorian and salutatorian from Strawberry Crest High School with a GPA of 8.51 and 8.50 and will attend the University of Florida in the fall.

Their parents attended UF and the brothers said not having to pay out-of-state tuition at other schools they were accepted to is a bonus.

Both brothers plan on pursuing a degree in medicine. They said they were inspired by their parents to enter the medical field. Their mother is a nurse and their father is a pharmacist.

The Sherwin’s said they’ve always had a really strong connection they believe will continue for the rest of their lives.