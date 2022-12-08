Brittney Griner: Reactions pour in following WNBA star's release from Russian prison

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

The deal, the second such exchange in eight months with Russia, procured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist whose monthslong imprisonment on drug charges brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," President Joe Biden tweeted. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

People all over social media are reacting to Griner's release from prison:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

"Excellent news! Arizona looks forward to welcoming Brittney home."

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs

"Brittney Griner is coming home. Today is a good day."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

"Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention is wonderful, welcome news for Arizona and our entire nation. Following her wrongful detainment earlier this year, we've closely engaged with @StateDept and introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for Brittney's release. I know we're all relieved the day has come. Arizona – and America – welcomes her back with open arms."

Sen. Mark Kelly

"This unjust detention is over and Brittney Griner is coming home. I’m so happy for her wife Cherelle and their whole family. Thank you to everyone who advocated for Brittney’s release and to the State Department and White House who worked so hard to make this happen."

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton

"After nearly 300 days, Brittney Griner is coming home. This is the day we worked towards and prayed for."

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego

"Today is a joyous day. Thanks to the relentless efforts by the Biden Administration, Brittney Griner is coming home. We never gave up hope and continued to push the White House to free her. I hope Brittney enjoys much-deserved rest with her family—safely back in the U.S."

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva

"I'm grateful for the news that Brittney Griner will make her safe return to the US. The Biden admin and many public servants who achieved this moment deserve our gratitude and praise. Together, we'll continue our work to end the wrongful detainment of Americans abroad."

Phoenix Mercury star Brianna Turner

WNBA star Breanna Stewart

WNBA star A'ja Wilson

WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike

"The best news to start our day with: finally, our sister BG is coming home!! So grateful for all those who tirelessly worked to make this happen. Welcome home, Brittney!!!!"

Ex-WNBA star Sue Bird

USA Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton

NBA star Trae Young

Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III

"Brittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family."

Billie Jean King

"Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom."