Britney Spears conservatorship case: Another hearing happening Monday

Another hearing is scheduled Monday in the Britney Spears conservatorship, possibly to finalize her personal conservator's request for compensation for protection in the wake of the singer's June 23 comments, when she lashed out at the conservatorship and most of the people involved with it, especially her father.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny held a hearing on Jodi Montgomery's petition July 19, but the lawyers asked that they be allowed more time to discuss Montgomery's security issue. Penny then continued the hearing until Monday.

Montgomery maintained in her court papers that she has seen a "marked increase" in threats directed at her on social media and through text messages, phone calls and emails.

"Many of the messages threaten violence and even death against petitioner (Montgomery)," according to the court papers. "Security has determined the security risk to be serious enough to recommend that 24/7 physical security be provided to (Montgomery) on an interim basis in order to protect her from harm."

Attorney Mathew Rosengart, who Spears is seeking court approval to replace Samuel Ingham III as her personal attorney, has yet to file the petition to end the conservatorship he vowed to lodge with the court during his first appearance July 14. Rosengart has also called for Spears' father, Jaime Spears, to resign as the conservator of her business affairs, echoing the demands of the singer.

But Jaime Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, told the judge during the July 14 hearing that the elder Spears plans to stay in his role.

The long-lingering conservatorship has prompted Spears' fans to launch an online FreeBritney movement, calling for an end to the oversight of the 39-year-old singer's life and affairs. Organizers of the movement held a colorful rally outside the downtown courthouse during the July 14 hearing, when Spears also addressed the court.

A hearing scheduled Sept. 29 will deal with many of the accounting issues that have been delayed for months in getting resolved.