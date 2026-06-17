Brightline reports decline in rail corridor incidents after safety upgrades

The Brief Brightline says incidents along its Florida rail corridor are down 30% compared with last year. The company credits new fencing, crossing improvements and other safety measures funded by a $45 million federal grant. Officials say the upgrades are helping reduce trespassing and dangerous behavior near tracks.



Brightline says safety improvements along its Florida rail corridor have helped reduce incidents by 30% this year.

It marks progress for a rail system that has faced scrutiny following a series of fatal crashes.

What they're saying:

Company officials attributed the decrease to a series of targeted safety measures funded through a $45 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brightline operates along 195 miles of track and 372 crossings in Florida. Safety upgrades have included new fencing in areas prone to trespassing, installation of delineators to discourage drivers from turning onto tracks, and crosshatch striping at crossings to help motorists stop at safer distances from the rails.

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Company officials said the improvements were tailored to address recurring safety issues at specific crossings and locations along the corridor.

Brightline has been the focus of attention in recent years because of numerous fatal incidents involving pedestrians and motorists. Despite recent tragedies, including several deaths at crossings in South Florida and Melbourne, company officials said the latest data shows fewer people are entering dangerous areas near the tracks.

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The company said it expects to complete the current round of safety improvements by the end of the year.

Brightline is also working to improve its financial performance. The company reported a net loss of $230 million last year but has also reported increased ridership and year-over-year revenue growth.