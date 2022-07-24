Brightline increases speeds up to 79 mph in Brevard County

article

The Brightline construction team will be increasing the train's speed to 79 mph in Brevard County starting Sunday morning.

Trains will be operating at speeds up to 79 mph as construction crews integrate a new second railroad track into the corridor.

Brightline says when the second track is commissioned, trains could operate at a higher speed and railway traffic could run on one or both tracks at either direction at anytime.

Brightline urges motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to follow the safety message: look, listen, live. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists should continue to obey all traffic laws around crossings and never stop on the tracks. Do not drive around the crossing gates once they are down.

Brightline testing will begin at 6 a.m on Sunday and end at 6 p.m on Friday, July 29.

Testing will occur at these locations:

Rockledge:

Barnes Boulevard (State Road 502)

Carver Street

Ansin Road

Viera Boulevard

Melbourne

Suntree Boulevard

Post Road