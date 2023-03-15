Brie, Nikki Bella announce WWE retirement and new names

article

Nikki and Brie Bella are hanging up their WWE belts and the last name Bella.

The twins made the announcement on their newly named SiriusXM show "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia," Nikki declared.

Nikki then brought up questions they’ve been asked about the decision.

"Our listeners and everyone in the world is asking why? You had this amazing name that you got from your grandfather, Pop Pop, who’d always call us ‘My Bellas, My Bellas,' why after seventeen years is that gone?"

"We’re going to be 40 in November, we’re mothers, we’re entrepreneurs, we’re executive producers, we’re starring now, we’re hosting shows, and when our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just needed to head into this new chapter," Nikki concluded.

The sisters shared their appreciation for what being a Bella has brought them.

Brie said, "I just want thank Brie Bella. Brie Bella the character, the name, all of it that I have been the last, pretty much almost, 16, 17 years… I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella, put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia’s going to do next."

Nikki echoed her twin’s sentiments, saying, "And I’m so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella. Nikki Bella, she empowered me, she inspired me, she truly made me become fearless. And the road that she has paved, and what she’s done for women and the youth and will continue to do, just as Nikki Garcia."

The duo has had an impressive and impactful WWE career, beginning in 2007 and culminating in a 2020 induction to the WWE Hall of Fame . They announced a retirement then but did participate in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

This announcement marks the official end of their WWE careers.

The name change to Garcia is already official on the sister’s respective social media pages.

A video on their SiriusXM show’s Twitter page also reflects the new beginning, showing the pair walking through a door together.

"This next chapter of our lives is about taking it to the next level. Owning who we are. Be unapologetically us. And fiercely walking through that open door," the voiceover states.

Nikki recently married her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev , in August 2022. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Mateo, in 2020.

Brie is married to fellow WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan, with whom she shares a son, Buddy.

