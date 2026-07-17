Brevard Zoo new calves: Another giraffe is expecting!
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo has shared very exciting news – the giraffe herd is growing even more!
Tisa, a 3-year-old Masai giraffe, is expecting her very first baby, due to arrive later this fall.
Congratulations, Tisa!
What we know:
The first-time mom is doing an incredible job with her pregnancy and is proceeding exactly as it should be, her animal care team shared.
Marking one of the first giraffe births at the Zoo since 2020, the milestone was shared on social media on Friday, July 17. "We are so excited to share that our 3-year-old giraffe Tisa is pregnant!"
Double the Joy: Kumi’s birthing window is open.
The excitement does not stop there. The Brevard Zoo shared earlier this year that 12-year-old Masai giraffe Kumi was also expecting and had a summer due date.
Double win for conservationists
The anticipation of two new baby giraffes is a massive win for the Brevard Zoo and conservationists. Masai giraffes are currently considered an endangered species facing severe threats in the wild due to major habitat loss.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Brevard Zoo