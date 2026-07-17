Brevard Zoo new calves: Another giraffe is expecting!

The Brief The Brevard Zoo announced a double celebration for its herd as two Masai giraffes, three-year-old Tisa and 12-year-old Kumi, are both expecting. Tisa is healthy and due later this fall, while Kumi has officially entered her summer birthing window after a year-long pregnancy. Masai giraffes are an endangered species facing threats from habitat loss. The upcoming births mark a milestone for both the zoo and global conservation efforts.



The Brevard Zoo has shared very exciting news – the giraffe herd is growing even more!

Tisa, a 3-year-old Masai giraffe, is expecting her very first baby, due to arrive later this fall.

Congratulations, Tisa!

What we know:

The first-time mom is doing an incredible job with her pregnancy and is proceeding exactly as it should be, her animal care team shared.

Marking one of the first giraffe births at the Zoo since 2020, the milestone was shared on social media on Friday, July 17. "We are so excited to share that our 3-year-old giraffe Tisa is pregnant!"

Double the Joy: Kumi’s birthing window is open.

The excitement does not stop there. The Brevard Zoo shared earlier this year that 12-year-old Masai giraffe Kumi was also expecting and had a summer due date.



Double win for conservationists

The anticipation of two new baby giraffes is a massive win for the Brevard Zoo and conservationists. Masai giraffes are currently considered an endangered species facing severe threats in the wild due to major habitat loss.