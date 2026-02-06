Brevard Sheriff looking into alleged fence fraud claims after FOX 35 investigation

The Brief The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is taking a second look at alleged fence fraud cases in the county amid new concerns against a local fence contractor. FOX 35 first reported on The Brevard Humane Society allegedly paying a deposit for a fence that was never built. After that report, the county confirmed the contractor's license was suspended last March.



The investigation started at the Brevard Humane Society where Executive Director Theresa Clifton says the shelter lost a $1,100 deposit for a project that was never completed.

"When you steal from the animals – they’re helpless," Clifton said.

Looking at the missing funds and the unfinished work, she added, "Money has been squandered."

The shelter isn't alone. Nikki Blankenship hired the same company to build a fence in 2024. While the physical fence was installed, the county came back and said no permits were ever pulled.

"I just don’t understand. I have no words for it," Blankenship said. "The county showed up with a notice that the work was unpermitted, and so I immediately reach out to Fence and Rail and was unable to get ahold of anybody who could get me any answers whatsoever."

Contractor's license suspended

The issues with Secure Fence and Rail extend deep into county records. According to the Brevard County Contractor’s Licensing Board, the company’s license was officially suspended in March 2025.

Blankenship is just one of 37 active cases across the county involving work performed by the company without the required permits.

"It’s just bad business," Blankenship said. "Whatever is going on is just bad for our community, bad for our local people."

What happened to customers

For those who actually had fences installed, the lack of permits has created a long-term nightmare. Blankenship says she is stuck in a professional limbo because other contractors are afraid to touch the existing structure.

"Nobody wants to take on that liability of someone else’s work," she explained.

Meanwhile, other customers never saw work start. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) received numerous complaints from customers over the last three years.

"They leave a deposit and the company never comes back. Between the complaints and the reviews, those trends seem to surface," said Holly Salmons, president of the Better Business Bureau.

Salmons confirmed that the BBB has received 12 complaints and five negative reviews regarding the company over the last three years.

"Currently, the business has an ‘F’ rating with Better Business Bureau," Salmons said.

Contractor's response

When reached by phone on Wednesday, the owner of Secure Fence and Rail told FOX 35 that the company is filing for bankruptcy.

During previous testimony to the licensing board, the owner admitted his business had "grown very quickly in the last few years and has experienced economic troubles."

At that time, he told board members he had "considered shutting the company down and starting over."