Brevard County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations

By Dani Medina
Updated  May 22, 2024 3:15pm EDT
Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Brevard County! 

Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies. 

Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Brevard Schools:

Monday, May 20

  • 7 p.m.: Astronaut High School at Storey-Taylor Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Bayside High School at Bayside Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Eau Gallie High School at King Center
  • 7 p.m.: Satellite High School at Satellite Stadium

Tuesday, May 21

  • 6 p.m.: Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School at school courtyard
  • 6 p.m.: Rockledge High School at McLarty Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Heritage High School at Heritage Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Merritt Island High School at Merritt Island Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Titusville High School at Al Weneke Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: West Shore Jr./Sr. High School at King Center

Wednesday, May 22

  • 7 p.m.: Melbourne High School at Tom McIntyre Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School at Space Coast Stadium

Thursday, May 23

  • 6 p.m.: Brevard Virtual School at Clerlake Education Center Gym
  • 6 p.m.: Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School at King Center

Friday, May 24

  • 6:30 p.m.: Viera High School at VHS Hawk Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Cocoa High School at Richard "Dick" Blake Stadium

Saturday, May 25

  • 9 a.m.: Adult & Community Education at Viera High School
  • 9 a.m.: Palm Bay Magnet High School at Palm Bay High Stadium

Congrats, grads! 