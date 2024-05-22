Brevard County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Brevard County!
Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies.
Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Brevard Schools:
Monday, May 20
- 7 p.m.: Astronaut High School at Storey-Taylor Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Bayside High School at Bayside Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Eau Gallie High School at King Center
- 7 p.m.: Satellite High School at Satellite Stadium
Tuesday, May 21
- 6 p.m.: Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School at school courtyard
- 6 p.m.: Rockledge High School at McLarty Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Heritage High School at Heritage Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Merritt Island High School at Merritt Island Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Titusville High School at Al Weneke Stadium
- 7 p.m.: West Shore Jr./Sr. High School at King Center
Wednesday, May 22
- 7 p.m.: Melbourne High School at Tom McIntyre Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School at Space Coast Stadium
Thursday, May 23
- 6 p.m.: Brevard Virtual School at Clerlake Education Center Gym
- 6 p.m.: Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School at King Center
Friday, May 24
- 6:30 p.m.: Viera High School at VHS Hawk Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Cocoa High School at Richard "Dick" Blake Stadium
Saturday, May 25
- 9 a.m.: Adult & Community Education at Viera High School
- 9 a.m.: Palm Bay Magnet High School at Palm Bay High Stadium
Congrats, grads!