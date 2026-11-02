Brevard Public Schools closes schools over flooding, severe weather

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The Brief Brevard Public Schools has closed its schools on Monday due to severe weather in the area. Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and some parts of the area are dealing with flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for east Central Florida through 7 p.m.



Brevard Public Schools has closed all schools on Monday due to flooding and severe weather in Central Florida.

No classes for Brevard Public Schools Monday

The school district sent a notice early Monday saying the decision was made to cancel school for the day.

"The safety of our students, staff and families is our top priority," the school district said in a release. "We encourage everyone to use caution, stay safe and avoid flooded roadways."

A note was also added to the Brevard Public Schools website: "Weather Alert! Schools are closed today due to inclement weather."

Flooding threat and heavy rain

What to expect:

A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 p.m. for all of east Central Florida.

Saturated soils, especially from Brevard County southward through the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee, will increase the risk of localized flash flooding.

Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of additional rain today.

Conditions should improve this afternoon.