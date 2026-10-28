ICON Park launches new passes for attractions, dining discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. - ICON Park has launched new passes that offer a way to save on attractions and dining at the entertainment complex.
The International Drive complex is now offering a Play Pass and a Fun Pass, with each one offering access to different attractions.
What they're saying:
"Whether you're visiting Orlando or live here, we want to make it easy for guests to enjoy ICON Park at a great value," said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park, in a news release. "Dining and shopping discounts give guests even more affordable ways to enjoy their time here."
What is the Play Pass?
The Play Pass includes one-time admission to several attractions, including Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions Orlando, Ripley's Crazy Golf, the Pearl Express and 7D Motion Theater.
The pass also includes a $5 play credit to In the Game arcade and $10 off select furry friends and accessories at Built-A-Bear Workshop.
The Play Pass costs $99.99 per person and is valid for 10 days.
What is the Fun Pass?
The Fun Pass includes one-time admission to Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions Orlando and Ripley's Crazy Golf.
It also includes $10 off select furry friends and accessories at Build-A-Bear Workshop.
The pass costs $84.99 and is also valid for 10 days.
Discounts on dining
Both passes also include 10-20% off food and drinks at more than a dozen dining locations at ICON Park.
- 10% off food: Shake Shack, Yard House, Ford's Garage and Häagen-Dazs
- 15% off food and drinks: Carrabba's Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips, Starbucks and The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando
- 20% off food and drinks: Uncle Julio's Mexican, Blake Shelton's Old Red Orlando, Brother Jimmy's BBQ, Tin Roof Orlando, Sugar Factory and Juan Valdez
How to buy the passes
What to know:
Passes can be purchased in-person at The Wheelhouse Bar inside ICON Park's main building at the base of the observation wheel.
The pass will be activated at the time of purchase.
The Source: This article was written based on information released by ICON Park.