ICON Park launches new passes for attractions, dining discounts

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The Brief ICON Park is offering two passes that include access to multiple attractions and discounts at select dining locations. The Play Pass costs $99.99 per person, while the Fun Pass costs $84.99 per person. Some of the attractions that are part of the pass include Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions Orlando and Ripley's Crazy Golf.



ICON Park has launched new passes that offer a way to save on attractions and dining at the entertainment complex.

The International Drive complex is now offering a Play Pass and a Fun Pass, with each one offering access to different attractions.

What they're saying:

"Whether you're visiting Orlando or live here, we want to make it easy for guests to enjoy ICON Park at a great value," said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park, in a news release. "Dining and shopping discounts give guests even more affordable ways to enjoy their time here."

What is the Play Pass?

The Play Pass includes one-time admission to several attractions, including Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions Orlando, Ripley's Crazy Golf, the Pearl Express and 7D Motion Theater.

The pass also includes a $5 play credit to In the Game arcade and $10 off select furry friends and accessories at Built-A-Bear Workshop.

The Play Pass costs $99.99 per person and is valid for 10 days.

What is the Fun Pass?

The Fun Pass includes one-time admission to Blue Man Group, Museum of Illusions Orlando and Ripley's Crazy Golf.

It also includes $10 off select furry friends and accessories at Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The pass costs $84.99 and is also valid for 10 days.

Discounts on dining

Both passes also include 10-20% off food and drinks at more than a dozen dining locations at ICON Park.

10% off food: Shake Shack, Yard House, Ford's Garage and Häagen-Dazs

15% off food and drinks: Carrabba's Italian Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips, Starbucks and The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando

20% off food and drinks: Uncle Julio's Mexican, Blake Shelton's Old Red Orlando, Brother Jimmy's BBQ, Tin Roof Orlando, Sugar Factory and Juan Valdez

How to buy the passes

What to know:

Passes can be purchased in-person at The Wheelhouse Bar inside ICON Park's main building at the base of the observation wheel.

The pass will be activated at the time of purchase.