Bullet found in bathroom at Brevard County Space Coast Jr, Sr High School, sheriff's office says

A Brevard County school was put on a shelter in place Friday morning, after a bullet was found in a school bathroom, deputies reported.

What we know:

Space Coast Jr/Sr High School was put on a shelter in place on Dec. 12 after a single round of ammunition was located in a bathroom, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported around 11:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office is currently on the scene and investigating the situation.

All students and staff are safe, the sheriff's office said.

A Brevard County Schools spokesperson said deputies are searching the school, but so far the search has yielded no additional results.

The shelter in place will continue until the search is complete, a school spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

No information about how the ammunition got into the school is known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.