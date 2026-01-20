Brevard County school board to decide fate of Cape View Elementary

The Brief The Brevard County School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to close Cape View Elementary due to declining enrollment. If approved, about 270 students would move six miles to Roosevelt Elementary next school year. City leaders have urged alternatives, but officials cite financial pressures and enrollment declines as reasons for consolidation.



The Brevard County School Board is expected to decide Tuesday night whether to close Cape View Elementary School.

It is the only public school in Cape Canaveral, but it could become part of a consolidation plan driven by declining enrollment.

Local perspective:

The proposal would merge Cape View Elementary with Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach.

If approved, the roughly 270 students who attend Cape View would be reassigned to Roosevelt beginning next school year, a move that would require students to travel about six miles farther to attend school.

City leaders in Cape Canaveral have urged the school board to keep the campus open and work with the city on alternative solutions. Representatives from the city and the school district met earlier this month to discuss possible options, but no agreement has been reached.

District officials have cited increasing financial pressure from the state and enrollment declines across the district as reasons for the proposed consolidation. Some community members, however, argue the decision is driven more by budget concerns than by what is best for students.

The board is scheduled to vote on the proposal during its meeting, with the outcome likely to determine whether Cape View Elementary remains open beyond the current school year.