Northrop Grumman, Brevard Public School's 'Innovation Games' inspire students

Brevard County Public Schools held its "Innovation Games" at Satellite High School.

Students used their science, technology, engineering and math skills to create and compete.

"They are going to be the ones who are going to the moon, to mars, our engineers our scientists of the future," said Shereen Luchten, of Brevard Public Schools.

Two hundred and fifty students from fourth to 12th grade and 22 different schools took part in the games at Satellite High School.

They participated in events sponsored by Northrop Grumman and several partners, including the UCF Solar Energy Center for a solar sprint car race.

"I made a solar car. It took about two to three weeks to make. It wasn’t that hard," said eighth-grader Tyler Souse.

Other events included underwater robotics.

"They are actually competing in the pool today in a maneuverability and a challenge where they need to move objects," Luchten said.

There were also "Shark Tank"-style and school promotional video competitions.



"This would inspire you to build on and go towards that dream," said student Emanuel shepherd

School officials say by allowing students to imagine and create now, the sky is the limit later.

"They inspire us every day. They're faster than we can even keep up with them," Luchten said.