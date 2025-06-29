Brevard County man arrested on drug and driving charges after speeding incident
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Brevard County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he was caught speeding on State Road 528 and found with drugs inside his car.
According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Lucas Hitchcock clocked a Mercedes traveling at 90 mph near Port Canaveral in the early morning hours. The driver, identified as Jeffrey Lugo Clavell, was pulled over and admitted he did not know why his license was suspended, authorities said.
Deputies said Lugo Clavell handed over a Florida ID card rather than a driver’s license. A search of the vehicle uncovered a backpack containing a digital scale with cocaine residue, suspected cannabis, and a cigarette pack under the driver’s seat containing 0.95 grams of cocaine.
Lugo Clavell was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended with knowledge, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a $3,500 bond.
Sheriff Wayne Ivey praised the deputies involved for safely removing Lugo Clavell from the road.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.