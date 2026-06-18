Brevard County man accused of starving dog to death, sheriff says

The Brief A Brevard County man was arrested after deputies said he starved and neglected a dog named Chance. Investigators found the dog severely malnourished, covered in fleas and suffering from a serious leg infection. The dog's condition was so severe that it had to be euthanized, and the suspect now faces animal cruelty charges.



A Brevard County man has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after investigators said a dog in his care was found severely neglected and had to be euthanized.

Deputies arrested Andrew Carroll on Thursday after an investigation into the condition of a dog named Chance.

Authorities said they were called earlier this week to check on the animal and found it severely malnourished, covered in fleas and suffering from a serious leg infection.

Dog's condition described as severe

The backstory:

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the dog's health had deteriorated to the point that veterinarians determined euthanasia was necessary.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the animal's condition reflected prolonged neglect.

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"The dog was in such bad shape that it needed to be put down," Ivey said during remarks following Carroll's arrest.

Sheriff condemns alleged abuse

Ivey criticized Carroll's alleged treatment of the dog, noting the animal was named Chance.

"He didn't give that dog a single chance," Ivey said.

The sheriff also referenced comments Carroll allegedly made about him during the investigation.

What's next:

Carroll was taken into custody and is facing animal cruelty-related charges. Additional details about the case and court proceedings were not immediately available.

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The investigation remains ongoing.