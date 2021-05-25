Brevard County man accused of unprovoked attack on elderly couple at Dairy Queen

article

A Brevard County man was arrested after deputies say he walked into a Dairy Queen and attacked an elderly couple for no reason.

It happened at the Dairy Queen on North Wickham Road in Melbourne on Monday.

Deputies said Kristopher Wright entered the store and walked up to the couple, and called the 67-year-old woman the b-word and "intentionally and forcefully shoved her from behind by pushing her neck and shoulders with both hands against her will," according to his arrest report.

Deputies said the woman fell over and into the table she was seated at.

At this time, the arrest reports said that Wright continued to attack her by hitting and pushing her further into the table and chairs.

Officials said the woman's husband tried to intervene and Wright then began to attack him in the same manner.

The arrest report said that the 67-year-old woman sustained an injury to her right leg, making it difficult for her to walk. She also received abrasions on her forearm, chest, neck and left shoulder.

Her husband, a 74-year-old man, sustained a cut on his left wrist and several contusions on his left forearm, according to investigators.

The manager of the Dairy Queen said he had to completely shut down the eatery following the incident.

In Wright's arrest report, it said Wright admitted to the attack on the couple and gave no reason for the attack.

Advertisement

Wright was arrested on two counts of battery on a person 65 and older and disorderly conduct/breach of peace.