Brevard County girl, 10, dies after 3-year battle with rare brain cancer

The Brief Vivian Sleeth, a 10-year-old from Brevard, passed away Tuesday after a courageous three-year battle with DIPG, a rare and aggressive pediatric brain cancer. Despite being given just months to live at diagnosis in 2022, she defied the odds and continued to inspire her community through fundraisers and her joyful spirit. Vivian, who loved dinosaurs and dreamed of becoming a police officer, died at home in her mother’s arms.



10-year-old Vivian Sleeth passed away Tuesday morning at her home in Brevard, after her more than three-year battle with a rare, aggressive pediatric brain cancer.

"Her hand in mine and my other hand over her heart, wrapped so tight in my arms, I felt my baby’s final heartbeat and her last breath. On July 15, 2025, at 10:17 am, my heart shattered. My baby Viv fought hard for 37 months and 6 days against DIPG", Brittany Sleeth, Vivian's mother, wrote in a post on Facebook Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Vivian was diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) in June 2022. DIPG is a rare, fast-growing tumor that is aggressive and difficult to treat. The tumor forms in cells which can spread to nearby tissues and other parts of the brain. It has poor outcomes and usually happens in children.

Vivian Sleeth and her mother, Brittany Sleeth, on Good Day Orlando | May 2025

When Vivian was diagnosed, doctors only gave her six to nine months. However, Vivian beat those odds. She kept fighting for another 3 years post-diagnosis.

In May 2025, she held her 4th annual lemonade stand, which was used to bring awareness and raise funds for Vivian and her family.

In August 2023, just before her 2nd annual lemonade stand, FOX 35 spoke with Brittany Sleeth about the reality of her daughter's diagnosis.

"She knows about it and she knows what could happen, but she says she's not afraid to cause if God's ready then she's ready," Brittany Sleeth said.

If you had ever met Vivian, you might never have known she was battling cancer. She was full of energy, had a heart for serving others, and a deep love for dinosaurs. Vivian dreamed of becoming a police officer one day, and she faced every moment with strength, joy, and determination that inspired everyone around her.