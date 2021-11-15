Brevard County firefighter pictured in blackface back at work on light duty

The Brevard County firefighter seen in blackface in a social media post is back on the job.

FOX 35 confirmed the firefighter has since been put on light duty at Station 63. The president of the local NAACP chapter says that’s enough for now.

"A picture is worth a thousand words, whether the person in that photograph changes or not," said Central Brevard branch of NAACP President Clarence Whipple.

Whipple is talking about this picture that was posted on social media of Brevard County firefighter Jake Johnson, accused of posing in blackface for Halloween. The firefighter was apparently dressed up as Denzel Washington.

Whipple said he’s giving the situation just one more week before he reaches out demanding more be done.

"From the mockery that he made of a certain type of individual, I would have concerns in regards to him serving people of that ethnicity," Whipple said.

Whipple wants sensitivity training for the entire squad to ensure there’s no bias when serving the public.