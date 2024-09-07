Brevard County deputies, Good Samaritans assist in rescuing driver from Indian River

A man is in the hospital after officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said his vehicle went into the Indian River on Saturday.

Deputies were initially dispatched out to the area after reports that a vehicle hit the center meridian on the Pineda Causeway before crashing through a guardrail and into the water.

BCSO officials said as a deputy arrived on scene, he saw two citizens helping to keep the driver's head above water.

(Photo credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The Good Samaritans and deputies eventually were able to free the driver from the vehicle as it began to sink and brought him back to land. A deputy was then able to administer CPR to the driver.

The driver was eventually transported to an area hospital where he remains in the ICU, according to deputies.