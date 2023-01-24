Breadson John: FBI joins search for 8-year-old boy missing since June

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is now joining the search for an 8-year-old boy who had been missing since June.

Authorities said 8-year-old Breadson John was reported missing after Vancouver Police in Washington conducted a welfare check at his home where community members raised questions about the child’s whereabouts.

Not much is known beyond that, but authorities said Breadson also has used the name "Brxsan."

Breadson is described as Pacific Islander with black hair and brown eyes. He was born in Hawaii on Oct. 17, 2014. He not only speaks English but speaks Trukese/Chuukese.

The FBI Seattle office said the young boy may have ties or have visited Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

According to KGW, Vancouver Police attempted to contact Breadson’s family.

"To date, the family members that have been contacted have not provided investigators information related to the whereabouts of Breadson and he has not been located," the agency told the news outlet.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

