Convicted felon charged after shooting Bradenton man armed with a machete in self-defense, police say

article

One man is dead and another is facing charges after police say a convicted felon shot a machete-wielding neighbor in Bradenton early Sunday morning.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, a 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released, got into an argument outside a home located in the 700 block of 11th Avenue East in Bradenton shortly before 3:30 a.m. Police say the argument escalated, and the man began yelling at neighbors.

According to investigators, the man then armed himself with a machete, entered a neighboring yard, and approached 35-year-old Bruce Brooks, who was sleeping in the home’s carport.

Police say Brooks woke up, saw the man coming toward him with the machete in hand, and shot him with a handgun in self-defense.

READ: Man creates home made out of shipping containers in Manatee County

Officers and EMS responded to the shooting and the 31-year-old man, who had two gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

According to BPD, Brooks, who is a convicted felon, left the scene after the shooting but later contacted authorities.

READ: Self-defense experts point to importance of training after video shows Tampa woman fighting off attacker

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or sending a tip anonymously to manateecrimestoppers.com.

