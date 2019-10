article

A boy was hit by a car after the driver disregarded a school bus stop sign and lights.

It happened Friday afternoon at Grand Vista Springs Blvd at Arkansas Key Lane in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reports that the 8-year-old boy suffered a fracture in his arm.

The driver told authorities that she had to go to the bathroom. Investigators say she has been cited.

