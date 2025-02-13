Bomb ignites fire in Ocala National Forest during routine Navy air training
ORLANDO, Fla. - A U.S. Navy pilot missed their target during bomb testing training, igniting flames in the Ocala National Forest Wednesday.
What caused the flames?
What we know:
A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet (a carrier-based fighter jet) mistakenly dropped the live ordnance (bomb) outside the designated target area in the Pinecastle Range Complex, according to NAS Jacksonville officials.
The bomb then ignited a 20-acre fire in the forest. However, U.S. Forest Service firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
Nobody was harmed in the fire and the Navy has not yet received any reports of property damage.
What we don't know:
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.