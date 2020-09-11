Body of missing man found floating in lake in Eustis

article

The body of a missing man was found floating in a lake in Eustis on Thursday.

Eustis police responded to the Eustis Lakewalk behind a community center on Northshore Drive. Officials located the body floating face-down in the water about 30-feet from shore.

"The deceased appeared to be a white male and was wearing a gray tank top, gray shorts, and dark-colored sandals."

Police say the man was identified as 43-year-old Dustin Renaux, who had been reported missing.

The cause of death is still unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eustis Police Department.